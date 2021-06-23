Apple to open new store at Tower Theatre in U.S. Los Angeles

(@FahadShabbir)

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Apple said on Tuesday that the company has previewed its newest retail location at the historic Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles in U.S. state of California, which will be open on Thursday.

Apple will also launch Today at Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that provides hands-on experience and mentorship to young creatives.

As one of Apple's most significant restoration projects to date, Apple Tower Theatre aims to inspire even more creativity in the heart of the city, the company said.

Apple Tower Theatre is Apple's 26th location in the greater Los Angeles area. The store's nearly 100 retail team members join more than 3,000 Apple Store employees across the region.

"At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president. "Apple Tower Theatre honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital."