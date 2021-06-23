UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple To Open New Store At Tower Theatre In U.S. Los Angeles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Apple to open new store at Tower Theatre in U.S. Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Apple said on Tuesday that the company has previewed its newest retail location at the historic Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles in U.S. state of California, which will be open on Thursday.

Apple will also launch Today at Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that provides hands-on experience and mentorship to young creatives.

As one of Apple's most significant restoration projects to date, Apple Tower Theatre aims to inspire even more creativity in the heart of the city, the company said.

Apple Tower Theatre is Apple's 26th location in the greater Los Angeles area. The store's nearly 100 retail team members join more than 3,000 Apple Store employees across the region.

"At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president. "Apple Tower Theatre honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital."

Related Topics

Music Company Young Los Angeles Apple

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

4 minutes ago

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Te ..

19 minutes ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

22 minutes ago

Samsung SmartThings Unveils New Interface, Offerin ..

25 minutes ago

Taiwan extends level-3 COVID-19 alert to July 12

2 minutes ago

AIOU uploads assignments on its website

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.