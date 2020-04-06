UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple To Ship 1 Mn Face Shields A Week For Medical Workers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Apple to ship 1 mn face shields a week for medical workers

San Francisco, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Apple has said it will soon be producing one million face shields a week for medical workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant had already sourced 20 million surgical masks from around the world to help address a global shortage, chief executive Tim Cook said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

But the company had also designed its own transparent protective face shield and begun mass production at its factories in the US and China, he added.

"We plan to ship over one million by the end of this week," said Cook.

Initial distribution would be focused on the US but the company hoped to "quickly expand distribution" to other countries, he said.

Apple joins several global firms that have modified their production lines to meet demand for protective gear, including Italian luxury brand Prada.

US President Donald Trump last month issued a Federal order forcing auto giant General Motors to manufacture ventilators after a shortage of the hospital equipment, which is crucial for treating critical COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Shortage World China Twitter Company Trump Sunday Apple From General Motors Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 April 2020

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 294 new cas ..

8 hours ago

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

11 hours ago

British citizens in UAE are repatriated back to UK

11 hours ago

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.