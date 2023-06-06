UrduPoint.com

Apple Unveils Vision Pro, Its First Mixed Reality Headset

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Apple unveils Vision Pro, its first mixed reality headset

Cupertino, United States, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Apple on Monday unveiled its first-ever virtual reality headset challenging Facebook-owner Meta in a market that has yet to tempt users beyond videogamers and tech geeks.

The release was the most significant product launch by the iconic iPhone maker since it unveiled the Apple Watch in 2015.

"Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we've ever seen," said Apple CEO Tim Cook as he unveiled the Vision Pro, a sleek VR device that resembled ski goggles.

The Vision Pro will cost a hefty $3,499 and be available early next year, the company said.

The headgear was introduced at the close of an Apple event in Cupertino, California in which the company announced a long list of product updates.

Disney partnered with Apple for the headset launch and the Mickey Mouse company teased streaming content from Marvel, Star Wars and live sports that would be available on the device.

Related Topics

World Sports Company 2015 Apple Market Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Hu ..

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Human Intelligence Tempering - I ..

3 hours ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Wazir ..

PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to ..

Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Neb ..

3 hours ago
 US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members ..

US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members Chance to See Afghanistan Diss ..

3 hours ago
 US, Allies Don't Have Many Patriots in Stock, Air ..

US, Allies Don't Have Many Patriots in Stock, Air Defense Top Priority for Kiev ..

3 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.