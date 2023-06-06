Apple unveils Vision Pro, its first mixed reality headset

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cupertino, United States, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Apple on Monday unveiled its first-ever virtual reality headset challenging Facebook-owner Meta in a market that has yet to tempt users beyond videogamers and tech geeks.

The release was the most significant product launch by the iconic iPhone maker since it unveiled the Apple Watch in 2015.

"Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we've ever seen," said Apple CEO Tim Cook as he unveiled the Vision Pro, a sleek VR device that resembled ski goggles.

The Vision Pro will cost a hefty $3,499 and be available early next year, the company said.

The headgear was introduced at the close of an Apple event in Cupertino, California in which the company announced a long list of product updates.

Disney partnered with Apple for the headset launch and the Mickey Mouse company teased streaming content from Marvel, Star Wars and live sports that would be available on the device.