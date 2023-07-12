Open Menu

Approximately 326,660 Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Approximately 326,660 Pilgrims Arrive in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 326,660 pilgrims of different nationalities arrived in Madinah till Tuesday after performing Hajj rituals. They came by air and land ports and Haramain high-speed train.

The Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, said in its statistics report that the total of number of pilgrims for Tuesday amounted to 29,173, adding that the number of pilgrims departing to their countries reached 180,470.

In comparison, the number of remaining pilgrims in Madinah through Tuesday reached 146,162 of different nationalities.

The housing occupancy rate in Madinah was 48 percent, and 2,800 pilgrims benefited from the medical services they received therein till Tuesday.

