Approximately 360,892 Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Approximately 360,892 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

MADINAH,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 360,892 pilgrims of different nationalities arrived in Madinah yesterday, Wednesday after performing Hajj rituals.

They came by air and land ports and Haramain high-speed train.

The Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, said in its statistics report that the total number of pilgrims for Wednesday amounted to 34,232, adding that the number of pilgrims departing to their countries reached 204,451. In comparison, the number of remaining pilgrims in Madinah through Tuesday reached 156,410 of different nationalities.

The housing occupancy rate in Madinah was 52 percent, and 2441 pilgrims benefited from the medical services they received therein through Wednesday.

