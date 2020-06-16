UrduPoint.com
APPS UK Designs Virtual Work Experience For A-Level Students Pursuing Career In Medicine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

APPS UK designs virtual work experience for A-Level students pursuing career in medicine

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Association of Pakistani Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom (APPS UK) has designed a virtual work experience for A-level students from all communities, who wish to pursue a career in Medicine and wanted to obtain admission into British medical universities.

APPS UK Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdul Hafeez, in a statement, issued by Pakistan High Commission here on Tuesday, said APPS UK has been guiding A-Level students for the last few years to obtain admission into British medical universities.

"We have also conducted FREE 10 week courses to help students write personal statements and prepare for university interviews with success rates of 98-100%," Dr Abdul Hafeez said.

According to the statement, this year due to the lockdown many students did not have the opportunity to undertake work experience, which is an important part of the admissions process.

"To address this urgent need APPS UK has designed a virtual work experience programme that will give students an opportunity to learn the same skills to help them in interview," the statement said.

It added that students who successfully complete the programme will be awarded certificates.

It further said this service is free and open to aspiring medics applying for 2021 entry from all communities in the UK.

It urged the aspiring students to register for this work experience via web-address: admin@appsuk.org.

"We have also planned an introductory webinar that will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. and more details will be shared on APPS UK website soon", it said.

