UrduPoint.com

April Heat In Western Med 'almost Impossible Without Climate Change'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 08:40 AM

April heat in western Med 'almost impossible without climate change'

Madrid, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The extreme heat that engulfed the Iberian peninsula and parts of North Africa last week would have been "almost impossible without climate change", an international scientific study found on Friday.

The "exceptional early heatwave" involved "local temperatures up to 20 degrees hotter than normal and April records being broken by up to 6 degrees", said the report by the World Weather Attribution (WWA), whose scientists study the link between extreme weather events and climate change.

A mass of hot, dry air from North Africa reached the Iberian peninsula early last week, driving temperatures to record highs for April, with the mercury hitting 38.8 degrees Celsius (101.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in southern Spain and 36.9C in central Portugal.

Such temperatures only tend to occur in July.

In Morocco, local records were broken with temperatures soaring above 41C in some places, while in Algeria, they exceeded 40C.

Spain this year recorded its driest and hottest April since at least 1961, when such records began, national weather agency AEMET said.

"Human-caused climate change made the record-breaking heatwave in Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Algeria at least 100 times more likely and the heat would have been almost impossible without climate change," the WWA report found.

It caused "temperatures up to 3.5 degrees C hotter than they would have been without climate change", provoking an event they described as "rare".

- More frequent, more intense - "We will see more frequent and more intense heatwaves in the future as global warming continues," Sjoukje Philip, a researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, said at the report's launch.

Such abnormally high temperatures followed "a historical multi-year drought in those regions, exacerbating the impacts of the heat on agriculture which is already threatened by an increasing water scarcity," the WWA said.

In Spain, which is known as Europe's vegetable garden, the main farmers' union, COAG, has warned that 60 percent of agricultural land is currently "suffocating" from the lack of rainfall.

With water reservoirs at half their capacity, Spain has asked Brussels to help by activating the European Union's agriculture crisis reserve funds.

Experts say parts of Spain are the driest in a thousand years, with the ongoing drought prompting some farmers to choose not to sow crops this year.

"The Mediterranean is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change in Europe," said Friederike Otto, a senior climate science expert at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at London's Imperial College.

"The region is already experiencing a very intense and long-lasting drought and these high temperatures at a time of the year when it should be raining is worsening the situation." - Spain forecasters under attack - After experiencing its hottest year on record in 2022 and the extreme April heatwave, Spain's government was on Friday forced to come to the defence of AEMET, whose forecasts have been met with a barrage of threats and abuse from climate conspiracy theorists.

"Murderers", "Criminals", "You'll pay for this" and "We're watching you" were just some of the anonymous messages sent to AEMET in recent weeks on social media, by email and even by phone.

"Enough is enough," wrote Ecology Minister Teresa Ribera on social media.

"Lying, fuelling conspiracies and fear, being insulting... impoverishes us as a society and has unacceptable consequences," she said.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Weather World Water Europe Social Media Threatened Agriculture Drought European Union Brussels London Spain Algeria Portugal Morocco Netherlands April July Criminals Event From Government

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

7 hours ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

8 hours ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

8 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

8 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

9 hours ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.