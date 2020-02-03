UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AQAP Claims Responsibility For US Military Base Attack: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

AQAP claims responsibility for US military base attack: monitor

Dubai, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has claimed responsibility for a December shooting at a US naval base in which a Saudi officer killed three sailors, the SITE monitor said Sunday.

"In an audio speech delivered by its leader, Qassim al-Rimi, (AQAP) claimed credit for the December 2019 Naval Air Station Pensacola attack," SITE, which tracks IS media, said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Saudi Pensacola SITE December Sunday 2019 Media

Recent Stories

UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with China

19 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

48 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

49 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cardinal Giuseppe Vers ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.