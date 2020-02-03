AQAP claims responsibility for US military base attack: monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has claimed responsibility for a December shooting at a US naval base in which a Saudi officer killed three sailors, the SITE monitor said Sunday.

"In an audio speech delivered by its leader, Qassim al-Rimi, (AQAP) claimed credit for the December 2019 Naval Air Station Pensacola attack," SITE, which tracks IS media, said in a statement.