Arab League Extraordinary Session At Permanent Delegates Level Begins In Cairo

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Arab League extraordinary session at permanent delegates level begins in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Arab League Council convened today an extraordinary session at the Permanent Delegates level, headed by Libya.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Hossam Zaki, the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, and Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories Affairs, Said Abu Ali, as well as representatives of member states.

The meeting was convened at the request of the state of Palestine to discuss Arab and international efforts to address the Israeli aggression in Nablus and other occupied territories. -

