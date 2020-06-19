UrduPoint.com
Arab League Plans Urgent Meeting On Libya

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Arab League plans urgent meeting on Libya

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Arab League on Friday announced plans to hold an urgent virtual foreign ministers meeting to discuss the escalating conflict in Libya.

The meeting, to be held at Egypt's request via video conference, comes as fighting continues between rival administrations based in Libya's capital and the west.

"Coordination is currently underway with the current session's head (the Sultanate of Oman) to determine the meeting's date, which is expected to be next week," said Arab League deputy head Hossam Zaki.

Egypt, which backs forces of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, is pushing for a peace deal in Libya.

Earlier this month, it proposed an initiative calling for a ceasefire and peace talks following a series of military victories for Tripoli's UN-recognised government.

