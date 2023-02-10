UrduPoint.com

Arab Parliament Holds Its 5th Congress Of Speakers Of Arab Parliaments To Enhance Food Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Arab Parliament holds its 5th congress of speakers of arab parliaments to enhance food security

SAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Arab Parliament is scheduled to hold its 5th Congress of Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments tomorrow, Saturday, at the headquarters of the Arab League with the participation of heads of Arab councils and parliaments and their accompanying delegations.

In a statement today, the Arab Parliament stated that the meeting is set to discuss an official document prepared on the problem of food security, entitled "Parliamentary Vision for Promoting Arab Food Security", which deals with the most significant challenges and threats facing Arab countries in the food security issue and the role that parliamentarians can play in this regard.

The conference will be preceded by preparatory meetings that include representatives of Arab parliaments to discuss the draft document in preparation for submitting it to the heads of Arab parliaments for approval.

Related Topics

Parliament Congress Arab

Recent Stories

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

10 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

25 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syriaâ€™s earthquake relief eff ..

40 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.