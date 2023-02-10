Arab Parliament holds its 5th congress of speakers of arab parliaments to enhance food security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Arab Parliament is scheduled to hold its 5th Congress of Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments tomorrow, Saturday, at the headquarters of the Arab League with the participation of heads of Arab councils and parliaments and their accompanying delegations.

In a statement today, the Arab Parliament stated that the meeting is set to discuss an official document prepared on the problem of food security, entitled "Parliamentary Vision for Promoting Arab Food Security", which deals with the most significant challenges and threats facing Arab countries in the food security issue and the role that parliamentarians can play in this regard.

The conference will be preceded by preparatory meetings that include representatives of Arab parliaments to discuss the draft document in preparation for submitting it to the heads of Arab parliaments for approval.