UrduPoint.com

Arab Parliament Rejects European Parliament's Decision On Human Rights In Bahrain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Arab Parliament rejects European Parliament's decision on human rights in Bahrain

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Arab Parliament expressed its rejection of the European Parliament's resolution on human rights in Bahrain, stressing that this statement is completely untrue and has no connection with reality.

In a statement on Monday, the Arab Parliament affirmed its full support for and solidarity with Bahrain in all the measures it takes to respond to this prejudiced statement that serves the political goals of some external parties, a policy that has become fully exposed by using human rights as a pretext to interfere in the affairs of states, calling on the European Parliament to respect rule of law in Bahrain.

It noted that Bahrain is fully committed to the principles of human rights and international standards, by promoting and protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens and residents on its territories, stressing at the same time its complete rejection of interference in the affairs of Bahrain, and full respect for the Bahraini judiciary and law.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament Same Bahrain All Arab

Recent Stories

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.