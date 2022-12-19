(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Arab Parliament expressed its rejection of the European Parliament's resolution on human rights in Bahrain, stressing that this statement is completely untrue and has no connection with reality.

In a statement on Monday, the Arab Parliament affirmed its full support for and solidarity with Bahrain in all the measures it takes to respond to this prejudiced statement that serves the political goals of some external parties, a policy that has become fully exposed by using human rights as a pretext to interfere in the affairs of states, calling on the European Parliament to respect rule of law in Bahrain.

It noted that Bahrain is fully committed to the principles of human rights and international standards, by promoting and protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens and residents on its territories, stressing at the same time its complete rejection of interference in the affairs of Bahrain, and full respect for the Bahraini judiciary and law.