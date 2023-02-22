Arab Parliament speaker congratulates custodian of two Holy Mosques,crown prince on founding day

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al-Assoumi congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister on the occasion of the anniversary of the Founding Day.

Al-Assoumi said in a statement that the Founding Day is a day of allegiance and loyalty to the founding ruler of the Kingdom and an occasion to celebrate its achievements and excellence in all fields.