UrduPoint.com

Arab Parliament Welcomes Qatari-Bahraini Agreement To Resume Diplomatic Relations

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Arab Parliament welcomes Qatari-Bahraini agreement to resume diplomatic relations

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Arab Parliament welcomed the Manama-Doha decision to resume diplomatic relations after an agreement was reached at the second meeting of the Bahrain-Qatari Follow-up Committee.

In a statement on Thursday, the Cairo-based Arab Parliament hailed the Bahraini-Qatari agreement as a "positive step towards enhancing joint Arab action and regional security and stability."

