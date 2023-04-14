Arab Parliament welcomes Qatari-Bahraini agreement to resume diplomatic relations

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Arab Parliament welcomed the Manama-Doha decision to resume diplomatic relations after an agreement was reached at the second meeting of the Bahrain-Qatari Follow-up Committee.

In a statement on Thursday, the Cairo-based Arab Parliament hailed the Bahraini-Qatari agreement as a "positive step towards enhancing joint Arab action and regional security and stability."