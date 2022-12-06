Arab Parliament Welcomes Signing of Framework Political Agreement in Sudan

CAIRO, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Arab Parliament welcomed the signing of the framework political agreement on the transitional period in Sudan, pointing out that this agreement is an important and pivotal step for establishing principles related to governance structures in Sudan and achieving security and stability.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament affirmed its full support for the agreement, in a way that enhances Sudan's role in supporting peace and stability in the region and the African continent