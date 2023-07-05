Arab Pilgrims Motawifs Company obtains license to provide Umrah services all year long

Makkah, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Arab Pilgrims Motawifs Company has been granted a license to provide Umrah services throughout the year, based on the success it achieved during this year's Hajj.

The company made this announcement at an honoring ceremony it held for the ministers and offices of Hajj affairs and the official missions for pilgrims of Muslim countries.

The ceremony was attended by 17 ministers, the heads of the pilgrims' service offices and representatives of Hajj missions in countries whose pilgrims the company had served during this year's Hajj.

Head of the Office of Iraqi Pilgrims Affairs Sami Al-Masoudi praised the efforts of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in serving all pilgrims and thanked it for granting the Office of Iraqi Pilgrims Affairs the Excellence Award for providing outstanding services.