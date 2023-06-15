UrduPoint.com

Arab States Broadcasting Union's Technology Exhibition Kicks Off In Tunis

Published June 15, 2023

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The exhibition of technology, equipment, and software of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) kicked off today in the City of Culture in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

The exhibition is held within the framework of the 23rd edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival organized by ASBU.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Tunisian Minister of Cultural Affairs, Hayet Guettat; the President of ASBU and CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi; and ASBU Director General Abdelrahim Suleiman.

The exhibition included more than 50 pavilions representing ASBU's member authorities as well as Arab radio and television stations, foreign Arab-language media channels, and content production and distribution companies.

