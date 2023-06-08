Arafat Catering prioritizes rigorous hygiene standards for food served to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims: CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Arafat Catering is committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj in Makkah Mukarramah by strictly adhering to the hygienic standards mandated by the Pakistan Hajj Mission, ensuring a delightful dining experience throughout the spiritual journey.

Shahid Nazir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arafat Catering told APP that the meals provided are not only delicious but also prepared with the highest levels of cleanliness and quality.

Shahid, a Pakistani businessman from Multan, mentioned that his company has been providing three-time meals to Pakistani pilgrims since 2015.

Having been in the catering business in Saudia since 2002, Shahid, takes pride in his company's extensive experience spanning over two decades. Their kitchen is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including dedicated departments for cutting, preserving, cooking, and ensuring the proper temperature of cooked food using hot pots, among other essential features.

Shahid personally oversees the entire process, from procuring and cutting ingredients to cooking and delivering meals to the Hajj pilgrims in their respective residences.He ensures the highest quality standards at every stage, using exclusively Pakistani ingredients.

Shahid's kitchen employs a dedicated staff of 85 individuals who work diligently to prepare the meals. Additionally, his company deploys a team of 135 individuals to various residences of the Hajj pilgrims to ensure efficient and timely services.

In Mina, Arafat Catering will serve meals to a staggering 10,000 Hajj pilgrims and assigns a team of 170 individuals specifically for serving food among hajj pilgrims during their stay for hajj.

/395