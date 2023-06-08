UrduPoint.com

Arafat Catering Prioritizes Rigorous Hygiene Standards For Food Served To Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims: CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Arafat Catering prioritizes rigorous hygiene standards for food served to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims: CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Arafat Catering is committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj in Makkah Mukarramah by strictly adhering to the hygienic standards mandated by the Pakistan Hajj Mission, ensuring a delightful dining experience throughout the spiritual journey.

Shahid Nazir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arafat Catering told APP that the meals provided are not only delicious but also prepared with the highest levels of cleanliness and quality.

Shahid, a Pakistani businessman from Multan, mentioned that his company has been providing three-time meals to Pakistani pilgrims since 2015.

Having been in the catering business in Saudia since 2002, Shahid, takes pride in his company's extensive experience spanning over two decades. Their kitchen is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including dedicated departments for cutting, preserving, cooking, and ensuring the proper temperature of cooked food using hot pots, among other essential features.

Shahid personally oversees the entire process, from procuring and cutting ingredients to cooking and delivering meals to the Hajj pilgrims in their respective residences.He ensures the highest quality standards at every stage, using exclusively Pakistani ingredients.

Shahid's kitchen employs a dedicated staff of 85 individuals who work diligently to prepare the meals. Additionally, his company deploys a team of 135 individuals to various residences of the Hajj pilgrims to ensure efficient and timely services.

In Mina, Arafat Catering will serve meals to a staggering 10,000 Hajj pilgrims and assigns a team of 170 individuals specifically for serving food among hajj pilgrims during their stay for hajj.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Hajj Business Company Makkah 2015 From

Recent Stories

Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

25 minutes ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

43 minutes ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

2 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.