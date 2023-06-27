Arafat sermon to be translated into 20 languages

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) ::The Languages and Translation Agency (LTA) of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will translate the Arafat sermon into 20 languages.

It will be one of the most important tasks undertaken by the Agency during the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Translation Project.

Deputy General President for Languages and Translation, Ahmed Al-Hamidi on Monday said the translation aligned with the Agency's strategic plan for 2024.

The sermon is to be translated into French, English, Persian, urdu, Hausa, Russian, Turkish, Punjabi, Chinese, Malay, Swahili, Spanish, Portuguese, Amharic, German, Swedish, Italian, Malayalam, Bosnian, and Filipino.

Manarat Al-Haramain digital platform, The Qur'an and the Sunnah of the Prophet channels, and 10 FM radio stations will broadcast the sermon.