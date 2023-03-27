Dhahran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Eng. Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, reviewed the company's key role in ensuring China's long-term energy security and high-level development.

During his keynote speech at the China Development Forum 2023, which was launched yesterday under the theme "Recovery: Opportunities and Cooperation", Al-Nassar said: "We want to be a comprehensive source of energy and chemicals for China's energy security in the long term, and achieve China's outstanding development within the foreseeable future.

" Aramco's President went on to say "That is the reason why we have doubled energy supplies to China, including new low-carbon products, chemicals, and advanced materials, which all have been supported by emissions-reducing technologies".

The China Development Forum 2023 focuses on opportunities in the Chinese markets, the stability of global industrial chains, and the green transition.