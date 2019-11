Aramco says no current plans for a foreign share listing

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Saudi Aramco said Sunday it has no current plans for a foreign share listing, indicating that long-discussed plans for a two-stage IPO including an offering on a foreign bourse had been put aside.

"For the (international) listing part, we will let you know in due course. So far it's only on Tadawul," Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan told a press conference, referring to the Saudi stock exchange.