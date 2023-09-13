Open Menu

Arata Fit To Face France In Uruguay Rugby World Cup Opener

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MarcqenBaroeul, France, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Uruguay scrum-half Santiago Arata has recovered from injury in time to start against France in the World Cup this week, the Uruguayan Rugby Union announced on Tuesday.

Arata, who signed for French club Castres not long after his heroics in the World Cup four years ago, has recovered from a finger injury and will face Les Bleus in Lille on Thursday.

The 27-year-old half-back is one of five France-based players in the matchday squad but hooker German Kessler, who plays for second-tier Soyaux-Angouleme, misses the game with an injury.

Captain and centre Andres Vilaseca as well as replacement Agustin Ormaechea will become the first Uruguayans to play at three World Cups, and set a new appearance record in their ninth game.

After opening their campaign against hosts France, Uruguay, ranked 17th in the world, also face Italy, Namibia and New Zealand in Pool A.

Uruguay (15-1) Baltazar Amaya; Bautista Basso, Tomas Inciarte, Andres Vilaseca (capt), Nicolas Freitas, Felipe Etcheverry, Santiago Arata; Manuel Diana, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Ardao; Manuel Leindekar, Felipe Aliaga; Ignacio Peculo, Guillermo Pujadas, Mateo SanguinettiReplacements: Facundo Gattas, Matias Benitez, Reinaldo Piussi, Ignacio Dotti, Lucas Bianchi, Carlos Deus, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe BerchesiCoach: Esteban Meneses (ARG)

More Stories From Miscellaneous