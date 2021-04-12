Arauz admits defeat to Lasso in Ecuador presidential election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Socialist economist Andres Arauz on Sunday conceded defeat to conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso following Ecuador's presidential election run-off.

"I congratulate him on his electoral triumph today and I will show him our democratic convictions," said Arauz, who is best known as the protege of former president Rafael Correa.