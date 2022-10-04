Arc-winning jockey Soumillon sacked by Aga Khan

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Two-time Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning jockey Christophe Soumillon has been sacked as the Aga Khan's retained jockey in France, a statement said on Tuesday.

The firing "with immediate effect" follows Soumillon's elbowing of fellow jockey Rossa Ryan during a race in St Cloud last Friday which resulted in the latter falling and Soumillon receiving a 60-day suspension.

"The Aga Khan Studs have taken the decision to cease their retainer with jockey Christophe Soumillon with immediate effect," read the statement.

Soumillon -- one of the world's leading jockeys, who has had two spells as the retained jockey for the Aga Khan from 2002-09 and then from 2014 to this year -- will still be able to don the famed colours should a trainer deem it necessary.

"From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team," the statement said.

The 41-year-old Belgian jockey rode both his Arc winners for the Aga Khan, Dalakhani in 2003 and the great Zarkava in 2008.

He finished second on the Aga Khan's Vadeni in Sunday's running of the Arc, which is widely seen as the greatest race in Europe.

Aga Khan Studs said "there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future."