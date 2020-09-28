UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ArcelorMittal Shares Soar On US Deal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

ArcelorMittal shares soar on US deal

Paris, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Shares in steel giant ArcelorMittal soared more than seven percent on the Paris stock exchange on Monday after the firm said it would merge its US operations with producer Cleveland-Cliffs for $1.4 billion.

ArcelorMittal, hit by a second-quarter slump in steel demand owing to coronavirus lockdowns, added 7.04 percent to 11.04 Euros in early trading although it remains down 29.4 percent on the year as a whole.

The firm, headquartered in Luxembourg, said in a statement that Cleveland-Cliffs would acquire 100 percent of ArcelorMittal USA for a combination of one third cash and two thirds stock.

The deal will make Cleveland-Cliffs North America's largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, with combined shipments as at 2019 of some 17 million net tons.

The agreement also sees Cleveland-Cliffs assume ArcelorMittal USA's net liabilities of approximately $0.5 billion and pensions and other employment benefit liabilities which Cleveland-Cliffs values at $1.5 billion, the firm said in a statement.

It added the accord would bring estimated annual cost synergies of $150 million.

"This transaction is a unique opportunity for ArcelorMittal to unlock significant value for shareholders while retaining exposure to the North American economy through our high-quality NAFTA assets alongside a participation in what will be a stronger, better integrated, US business," said chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal.

Related Topics

USA Stock Exchange Business Paris Luxembourg 2019 Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif arrested after LHC rejected interim ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

2 minutes ago

566 new Coronavirus cases reported; nine deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

CTP gear up operation against professional beggars ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel Warns Party Presidium Germany May Come to H ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.