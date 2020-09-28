ArcelorMittal shares soar on US deal

Paris, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Shares in steel giant ArcelorMittal soared more than seven percent on the Paris stock exchange on Monday after the firm said it would merge its US operations with producer Cleveland-Cliffs for $1.4 billion.

ArcelorMittal, hit by a second-quarter slump in steel demand owing to coronavirus lockdowns, added 7.04 percent to 11.04 Euros in early trading although it remains down 29.4 percent on the year as a whole.

The firm, headquartered in Luxembourg, said in a statement that Cleveland-Cliffs would acquire 100 percent of ArcelorMittal USA for a combination of one third cash and two thirds stock.

The deal will make Cleveland-Cliffs North America's largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, with combined shipments as at 2019 of some 17 million net tons.

The agreement also sees Cleveland-Cliffs assume ArcelorMittal USA's net liabilities of approximately $0.5 billion and pensions and other employment benefit liabilities which Cleveland-Cliffs values at $1.5 billion, the firm said in a statement.

It added the accord would bring estimated annual cost synergies of $150 million.

"This transaction is a unique opportunity for ArcelorMittal to unlock significant value for shareholders while retaining exposure to the North American economy through our high-quality NAFTA assets alongside a participation in what will be a stronger, better integrated, US business," said chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal.