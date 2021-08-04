UrduPoint.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence Of Earthquake 2,800 Years Ago In Jerusalem

Wed 04th August 2021

JERUSALEM, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Israeli archaeologists have found evidence of an earthquake that occurred in Jerusalem about 2,800 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said Wednesday.

The evidence was uncovered in excavations conducted by the IAA in the City of David National Park near the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The earthquake took place during the period of the Kingdom of Judah mentioned in the Bible, the IAA noted.

The earthquake was previously exposed in several other sites, but this is the first time that researchers have identified remnants of destruction indicating that the earthquake also hit Jerusalem.

The excavations revealed a layer of destruction, including shattered vessels, bowls, lamps, cooking utensils and storage jars, which were smashed as the building's walls collapsed.

According to the researchers, since no signs of fire were found, this was not a deliberate event and the reason for the collapse of the building is the earthquake.

The earthquake was probably one of the strongest and most damaging earthquakes in ancient times, they noted.

