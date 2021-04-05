Archaeology seeks high ups' permission for restoration of Qasim fort wall

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Archaeology department Multan has sought permission from high ups for execution of a project meant to restore historical boundary wall around Qasim fort, a structure that is missing and hence not listed as protected monument of the Punjab government.

It may be noted that Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, during a visit to Multan, had ordered administration to take initiatives for preserving and promotion of cultural heritage, and environment protection.

In compliance with the orders, the commissioner Multan division chaired many meetings with the officials concerned and assigned the task of restoration of fortification wall of Qasim fort to archaeology department. However, sources in the archaeology department said that building the fortification wall as per its original specifications would involve investment worth billions of rupees. And, construction of a modern RCC wall with its face covered by special sized bricks giving it an archaic look of the fort wall would cost around Rs 1.5 billion.

Moreover, sources said that the fortification wall was not registered as a protected monument and hence they needed approval from high ups to go ahead with the project.

However, they added, they have prepared initial estimates in anticipation according to which the project to build the wall would cost around Rs 1542 million.

The 3375 feet long fortification wall would begin from a point near a mosque from where a metal road slope road runs down from Qasim fort to Daulat gate and would conclude at Clock tower Chowk at a point where a modern Craft Bazaar once existed.

The wall would have a width of ten feet at the foundation that would reduce to 2.5 feet at the top. Height of the wall varied from 40 to 70 feet due to varying level of ground at the Qasim fort mound, however, its average height was 40 feet. The width of the fortification wall above the ground would be 2.5 feet but it would increase up to over three feet with the restoration of a nine inch thick wall of special size bricks attached to the RCC wall to give it an original look, officials said. Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood has asked officials to include the project in ADP 2021-22.

