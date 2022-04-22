UrduPoint.com

Archaeology With Chinese Characteristics To Be Established By 2035

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :China aims to establish a new form of archaeology with Chinese characteristics by 2035, according to a five-year plan for work related to archaeology from the National Cultural Heritage Administration, the country's first plan of its kind.

The plan specifies main tasks in seven fields, including deepening major archaeological research, promoting the innovation and upgrading of archaeological technology, accelerating the transformation and utilization of archaeological achievements, enhancing archaeological cooperation and exchanges between China and foreign countries, and strengthening the building of archaeological research capacity.

It also proposes launching projects for compiling books on Chinese archaeology by pooling the strengths of experts in archaeological research, history, education and culture.

The plan, unveiled on Friday, pushes for incorporating China's latest, widely recognized achievements in archaeological research into books for Primary and middle school students.

