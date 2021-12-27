Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The funeral of South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday, has been set for January 1, his foundation has announced.

"While arrangements for a week of mourning are still in their infancy", the period would lead to the archbishop's funeral on January 1 in Capetown, the foundation said in a statement.