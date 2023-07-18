ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Efforts are being made to restore the Zeus Lepsynos Temple in Türkiye's Mugla district.

Built in the 2nd century BC, the temple is located inside the Euromos Ancient City, present-day Milas district.

Abuzer Kizil, a faculty member of the Department of Archaeology at Mugla Sitki Kocman University and the excavation director of Euromos, told Anadolu that their goal is to complete restoration work at the earliest.

Kizil emphasized that Euromos is among the luckiest ancient cities in Anatolia due to its location.

"Hopefully, by completing the restoration of this temple in a short time, we will contribute to both our country's cultural heritage and the world cultural heritage.

We have eliminated the concrete debris in the temple," he said.

Kizil added that work is being carried out in the Roman Bath, which belongs to the Late Roman Period.

"We have uncovered all the spaces of the bathhouse. We have seen that it is largely covered with mosaics. Although they are not well-preserved, some have geometric motifs, and others have figurative motifs. There are mythological fish motifs. There is a pool. We are considering a conservation project and an exhibition project that will show visitors what a Roman Bath looked like," he added.

Kizil said that they have obtained new findings in the city, especially from the early stage known as the Archaic Period.