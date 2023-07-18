Open Menu

Archeologists Working Full-throttle To Restore Historical Temple In Türkiye's Mugla District.

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Efforts are being made to restore the Zeus Lepsynos Temple in Türkiye's Mugla district.

Built in the 2nd century BC, the temple is located inside the Euromos Ancient City, present-day Milas district.

Abuzer Kizil, a faculty member of the Department of Archaeology at Mugla Sitki Kocman University and the excavation director of Euromos, told Anadolu that their goal is to complete restoration work at the earliest.

Kizil emphasized that Euromos is among the luckiest ancient cities in Anatolia due to its location.

"Hopefully, by completing the restoration of this temple in a short time, we will contribute to both our country's cultural heritage and the world cultural heritage.

We have eliminated the concrete debris in the temple," he said.

Kizil added that work is being carried out in the Roman Bath, which belongs to the Late Roman Period.

"We have uncovered all the spaces of the bathhouse. We have seen that it is largely covered with mosaics. Although they are not well-preserved, some have geometric motifs, and others have figurative motifs. There are mythological fish motifs. There is a pool. We are considering a conservation project and an exhibition project that will show visitors what a Roman Bath looked like," he added.

Kizil said that they have obtained new findings in the city, especially from the early stage known as the Archaic Period.

Related Topics

Century World Mugla Bath Temple All From

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajma ..

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajman during June 2023

13 minutes ago
 Public Nurseries Project to see Abu Dhabi Departme ..

Public Nurseries Project to see Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge ..

13 minutes ago
 DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu ..

DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu in technology, innovation and ..

13 minutes ago
 At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in ..

At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in Peshawarâ€™s Hayatabad

44 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS ..

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corp ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

2 hours ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

4 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

4 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

4 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous