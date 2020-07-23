UrduPoint.com
Archer Back In England Squad For Third West Indies Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Archer back in England squad for third West Indies Test

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Jofra Archer was recalled Thursday to England's squad for their series decider against the West Indies despite saying he might not play following racist abuse he received after being left out of the second Test for a breach of coronavirus regulations.

"I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week," Archer wrote in his Daily Mail column published Wednesday.

"If I play and don't bowl 90 miles an hour it's going to be news. If I don't bowl 90 miles per hour for long enough it's going to be news," he added.

But Barbados-born fast bowler Archer was back in England's 14-man squad for Friday's Test at Old Trafford, with the three-match series all square at 1-1.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

