Archer cleared to rejoin England squad after negative virus test

(@FahadShabbir)

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Jofra Archer has rejoined the rest of the England squad at Old Trafford after a second test for coronavirus produced a negative result, the England and Wales Cricket board said Tuesday.

Archer was omitted from the team that eventually won the second Test against the West Indies by 113 runs at the Manchester venue on Monday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

The fast bowler was left out after the ECB revealed on the first morning of the game that he had breached the bio-secure regulations governing international cricket's first series since the coronavirus lockdown.

He had made an unauthorised trip to his home in Hove after the West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test in Southampton along the south coast of England.

It emerged that during his trip he had come into contact with an unnamed individual.

Archer had to self-isolate for five days in his room at the England squad's on-site hotel at Old Trafford.

But following a disciplinary hearing last week, the ECB said Archer would be available for selection for the third Test provided both his virus checks produced negative results.

That being the case, the Barbados-born quick could come back into the England side when the series finale starts at Old Trafford on Friday.