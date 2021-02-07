Archer hits back after England are out for 578

Chennai, India, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :England fast bowler Jofra Archer took both India's openers cheaply after his side were finally bowled out for 578 on the third morning of the opening Test on Sunday.

India reached 59 for two at lunch in Chennai with Cheteshwar Pujara on 20 and skipper Virat Kohli on four.

Archer had Rohit Sharma Sharma caught behind off a short-of-length delivery for six in the fourth over of India's reply.

James Anderson took a low diving catch to cut short a promising start by Shubman Gill, who made 29 off 28 balls, including five boundaries.

Earlier, paceman Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets each to end England's innings which had resumed on 555 for eight.

Bumrah trapped Dom Bess lbw for 34 with the score on 567.

Ashwin bowled number 11 James Anderson for one after India had toiled for 190.1 overs lasting more than two days.

England captain Joe Root on Saturday became the first player to score a double century in his 100th Test before being dismissed for 218.

Root, 30, recorded his fifth Test double ton and put on a 124-run fourth-wicket stand with Ben Stokes, who hit a quickfire 82.

India and England will play four Tests in the series.

