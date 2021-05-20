Arctic nations pledge to fight global warming despite rising tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Arctic countries on Thursday pledged to fight global warming, which is happening three times faster in the Far North, and to preserve peace in the region as its geopolitical importance rises.

Accelerated global warming, untapped resources, new maritime routes opened up by retreating sea ice and the future of local populations all topped the agenda as foreign ministers of countries bordering the Arctic gathered in Reykjavik in Iceland.

"We are committed to advancing a peaceful Arctic region where cooperation prevails on climate, the environment, science and safety," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Arctic Council counterparts from Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Sweden.

"The Arctic as a region for strategic competition has seized the world's attention" but "rule of law" must be ensured so that it remains "a region free of conflict where countries act responsibly," he added.

The statements were thinly-veiled warnings to China, which, although only an observer on the Council, has made no secret of its interest in the vast territory rich in natural resources and where retreating sea ice has opened up new maritime routes.

Blinken was also certainly targeting Russia, after tense exchanges that preceded Thursday's meeting about the risk of a "militarization" of the Arctic.