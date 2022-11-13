UrduPoint.com

Argentina Among Favorites To Lift Trophy As Messi Plays In World Cup For Last Time

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Argentina are among the favorites to lift the trophy at the World Cup in Qatar as superstar Lionel Messi will be making his final appearance in the tournament.

Under the helm of Lionel Scaloni, The Albicelestes are unbeaten in 35 matches, a run kicked off after a semifinal loss to Brazil at the 2019 Copa America.

Argentina, who won the World Cup twice, in 1978 and 1986, are seeking their crowning achievement by winning the most prestigious trophy in football.

Having ample experience to fulfill the dreams of their fans, the team has a lot of talented and impressive players such as Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria, and Paulo Dybala apart from Messi.

Argentina came into the World Cup by finishing the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification as runners-up with 39 points -- six points behind Brazil after 17 matches.

