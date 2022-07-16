Argentina and Scotland make changes for decisive third Test

Santiago del Estero, Argentina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Argentina have made 11 changes to their starting lineup, bringing in a sevens specialist for his debut at scrum-half to face an equally new-look Scotland in the series-deciding third Test in Santiago del Estero on Saturday.

After the hosts won the first clash 28-16 and lost the second 29-6 over the past two weekends, the two teams will meet at the Madre de Ciudades stadium.

With several injuries in the pack, Argentina's Australian coach Michael Cheika said the changes were a chance "to give an opportunity to those who show their dedication." Pablo Matera, who will captain in the absence of Julian Montoya, and veteran hooker Augustin Creevy both return.

Lautaro Bazan Velez, a junior Puma player-turned sevens star, will start at scrum half.

For Scotland, Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith, 21, will make his first start, replacing the injured Rory Hutchinson in one of eight changes made by coach Gregor Townsend.

Wing Kyle Rowe suffered an injury after coming off the bench last weekend and another wing Darcy Graham was ruled out with a delayed concussion.

"Unfortunately three backs are missing out," said Townsend.

"It's opportunities for other players in the back line and opportunity really is the word to describe this tour." "It's great to see players winning their first cap." Teams (15-1): Argentina Juan Cruz Mallia; Bautista Delguy; Matias Orlando; Matias Moroni; Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras; Lautaro Bazan Velez; Facundo Isa; Santiago Grondona; Pablo Matera (capt); Tomas Lavanini; Guido Petti; Joel Sclavi; Agustin Creevy; Thomas Gallo Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro; Francisco Gomez Kodela; Marcos Kremer; Juan Martin Gonzalez; Gonzalo Bertranou; Tomas Albornoz; Lucio Cinti Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS) Scotland Ollie Smith; Rufus McLean, Mark Bennett, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson (capt), Rory Darge; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland Replacements: Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Sam Johnson Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZL)Kickoff: 1910GMT