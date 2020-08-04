Argentina announces debt restructure deal with creditors: official

Buenos Aires, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Argentina's government announced on Tuesday it has reached agreement with three major creditors over the restructuring of a $66 billion debt.

The government had given creditors an August 4 deadline to reach agreement, although it had previously extended that several times.

Argentina said the deal "will allow members of the creditor groups and such other (bond) holders to support Argentina's debt restructuring proposal and grant Argentina significant debt relief."