Argentina Approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid Vaccine: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Argentina approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine: official

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Argentina has followed Britain to become only the second country to authorize the coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the government said on Wednesday.

Argentina has signed a production agreement for the vaccine, which has been added to an emergency register, the national medicines administration said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

