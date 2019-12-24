UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Approves Economic Measures Aimed At Ending Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Argentina approves economic measures aimed at ending crisis

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Argentina's center-left government approved on Monday a package of emergency measures aimed at lifting the South American country out of its worst economic crisis in years.

Argentina is in a recession caused by a Currency collapse that struck 18 months ago.

Poverty levels in the country of 44 million still top 40 percent -- in a country that was among the world's wealthiest in the early 20th century.

The emergency economic package was announced by new President Alberto Fernandez, who took office two weeks ago with a vow to put Argentina back on its feet.

The emergency measures were announced just after 5:00 pm in the government's Official Bulletin -- several hours after it was expected due to some last-minute changes.

Fernandez's plan involves tax hikes -- on foreign currency purchases, agricultural exports and car sales.

The government says the tax hikes will only affect the upper and middle classes.

The bill passed the lower house of Congress on Friday and the Senate on Saturday.

Fernandez has described this crisis as almost as bad as that of 2001 -- when Argentina defaulted on a $100 billion debt.

Its current foreign debt stands at around 90 percent of GDP.

"It is not the same as 2001. But it is similar. At that time poverty was at 57 percent, today we have 41 percent poor people; then we had a debt default, today we are in virtual default," Fernandez said in an interview with tv program La Cornice on Sunday.

Related Topics

Senate Century World Exports Poor Car Same Argentina Congress Sunday TV Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

7 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development to launch 3 ..

7 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.