Argentina approves economic measures aimed at ending crisis

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Argentina's center-left government approved on Monday a package of emergency measures aimed at lifting the South American country out of its worst economic crisis in years.

Argentina is in a recession caused by a Currency collapse that struck 18 months ago.

Poverty levels in the country of 44 million still top 40 percent -- in a country that was among the world's wealthiest in the early 20th century.

The emergency economic package was announced by new President Alberto Fernandez, who took office two weeks ago with a vow to put Argentina back on its feet.

The emergency measures were announced just after 5:00 pm in the government's Official Bulletin -- several hours after it was expected due to some last-minute changes.

Fernandez's plan involves tax hikes -- on foreign currency purchases, agricultural exports and car sales.

The government says the tax hikes will only affect the upper and middle classes.

The bill passed the lower house of Congress on Friday and the Senate on Saturday.

Fernandez has described this crisis as almost as bad as that of 2001 -- when Argentina defaulted on a $100 billion debt.

Its current foreign debt stands at around 90 percent of GDP.

"It is not the same as 2001. But it is similar. At that time poverty was at 57 percent, today we have 41 percent poor people; then we had a debt default, today we are in virtual default," Fernandez said in an interview with tv program La Cornice on Sunday.