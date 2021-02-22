UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Authorizes Emergency Use Of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Argentina authorizes emergency use of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Argentine government officially approved the emergency use of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm, according to a resolution signed Sunday by the country's Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti.

The resolution was signed by Vizzotti after the National Administration of Medicines, food and Medical Technology advised the Ministry of Health to include the Sinopharm vaccine into the national inoculation plan against COVID-19.

The spokesperson for the health minister stressed that clinical trials of the vaccine showed that it is "safe and effective." China's Sinopharm vaccine is the fifth authorized vaccine by Argentina, after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine and Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India.

According to President Alberto Fernandez's social media account, "more than 700 thousand people have received doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. More than 400 thousand people have already received the two doses and they have been immunized.""The rate of vaccination will accelerate with the arrival of more vaccines in the country," said Fernandez.

The South American country has registered 2,064,334 cases and 51,198 deaths from the disease as of Sunday night.

Related Topics

India Resolution Technology Russia China Social Media Argentina Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Pawri girl joins Peshawar Zalmi

7 minutes ago

New brand identity and website of the UAE Federal ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 160 new cases of COVID-19, wit ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Press: IDEX shows us a fast changing defence s ..

2 hours ago

Zayed University welcomes new Provost and Chief Ac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.