Argentina Back To Top FIFA Rankings After Six Years

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

GENEVA, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:Argentina moved back to the top of the FIFA world rankings, which was released on Thursday.

Former No. 1 Brazil slipped to third place.

After friendly wins over Panama (2-0) and Curacao (7-0), world champions Argentina went back to the summit of the world after six years.

Winning the 2023 World Cup only helped Argentina to second place in the rankings, but Brazil's 2-1 loss to Morocco in a friendly cost the Selecao two places, as France, which beat the Netherlands 4-0 and Ireland 1-0 in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, rose to second place.

There is no change in the top 10 teams except the top trio, as Belgium, England, the Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain remain in fourth-10th placings in sequence.

