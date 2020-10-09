Argentina becomes first country to approve genetically modified wheat: official

Buenos Aires, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Argentina has become the first country to approve genetically modified wheat, the country's national scientific commission announced Thursday.

The commission said in a statement released in Buenos Aires that it had approved a drought-resistant wheat in the world's fourth-largest exporter of the crop.

"This is the first approval in the world for drought-tolerant genetic transformation in wheat," the commission said in a statement.