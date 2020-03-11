Argentina, Colombia Announce Isolation Of Travelers From Virus-hit Countries
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:10 PM
Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Argentina and Colombia on Wednesday announced that travelers from the countries worst-affected by the new coronavirus, such as China and Italy, would be isolated to protect the wider population.
Argentina was the first country in Latin America to suffer a coronavirus-related death on Saturday, with Panama also announcing one on Tuesday.