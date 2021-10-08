Buenos Aires, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A court in Argentina has dismissed a case alleging Vice President Cristina Kirchner obstructed an investigation while president into an attack on a Jewish center that killed 85 people.

Kirchner, 68, was accused of a cover-up over an investigation into the 1994 attack in connection with a deal her administration brokered with Tehran.

No one has ever claimed responsibility for the assault -- which killed 85 people, wounded 200 and remains the deadliest in the country's history -- but Israel has accused Tehran of sponsoring it.

"The agreement with Iran, whether considered a political success or failure, does not constitute a crime," the court ruled Thursday. The decision can be appealed.

Kirchner, who served as president from 2007 to 2015, told the court the accusation made "no sense" and was "being used as an instrument of persecution against political opponents.

" In 2006 prosecutor Alberto Nisman alleged Iran's involvement, but his efforts to prosecute officials were stymied after Kirchner's administration signed a deal with Iran and established a Tehran-based joint commission to investigate the attacks.

The agreement was approved in 2013 by parliament, but ultimately Iran did not respect the terms of the deal.

Nisman accused Kirchner of trying to arrange the deal in exchange for oil and trade benefits, basing his accusations on hundreds of hours of wiretaps.

But just before he was due to present his findings to Congress in January 2015, Nisman was found dead at his home in Buenos Aires.

The attack on July 18, 1994 was the largest against the Jewish community in Argentina -- the biggest in South America -- followed by the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy which left 29 dead and 200 wounded.