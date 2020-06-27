UrduPoint.com
Argentina Cranks Up Coronavirus Lockdown In Capital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Argentina President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday a toughening of lockdown measures in the capital Buenos Aires and its surrounding area as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

"We're going back to closing the Buenos Aires metropolitan area so that traffic dramatically decreases, to reduce infections and the need for (hospital) beds," said Fernandez.

From July 1 "we're going to ask everyone to return to isolation at home and to only leave to fetch provisions for daily life," he said.

The measure will last until July 17 with "only essential services and some industrial zones" remaining operational.

