Argentina Crushes Croatia 3-0 To Reach 2022 FIFA World Cup Final In Qatar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Argentina crushes Croatia 3-0 to Reach 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Lionel Messi starred as Argentina crushed Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals of FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022.

Croatia dominated possession for long stretches, but it was Argentina who got the breakthrough in the 34th minute.

Messi converted from the spot, with Man City's Julian Alvarez adding the second soon.

Post-half-time, the 35-year-old set up Alvarez for a brace to seal the duel.

By this victory, Argentine national team becomes the first party in the final, awaiting the winner of the Morocco-France match that will be held later today, Wednesday, while the Croatian national team will play the third-place match against the loser from the other semi-final.

Argentine national team, led by Lionel Messi, is a stone's throw from winning its third title after the 1978 and 1986 editions, while it reached the final in the 1990 and 2014 editions before.

