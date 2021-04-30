UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Extends Curfew As Covid-19 Cases Rise

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Argentina extends curfew as Covid-19 cases rise

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Friday extended by three weeks a nightly coronavirus curfew for Buenos Aires, and said he would seek to compel the city to close schools.

Fernandez had ordered schools in the capital and its surroundings closed two weeks ago, but opposition mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta went to court to stop this from happening.

The court has yet to rule, but in the meantime in-person schooling has continued.

Warning of difficult weeks to come, Fernandez said Friday he would send a bill to Congress to give him and state governors greater power to enforce infection-control measures.

"The measures against the pandemic are strictly to save lives. The rules we put in place must be complied with equally by all," the president said.

He said the country needed a "more marked and sustained reduction" in cases, and warned that the coming weeks "may be very difficult" with pressure on limited intensive care beds.

The country of 45 million has registered nearly three million infections and more than 63,000 deaths to date.

More than 5,300 people are receiving intensive care for coronavirus complications, representing 68.4 percent of beds available nationally, and 76.6 percent in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area.

An 8:00 pm-6:00 am curfew will be in place for Buenos Aires until May 21.

The country has to date given at least one vaccine dose to 7.86 million people.

Fernandez also announced he would boost economic assistance with an injection of some $3 million for the country in recession since 2018.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires May Congress 2018 All From Million Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Not Discussing Sending Any Arms to Ukraine 'Out ..

7 minutes ago

US Sees Russia's Forces Withdrawal From Ukraine Bo ..

7 minutes ago

Iraq Orders Evacuation of Citizens From Coronaviru ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister for developing strong Pakistan-Hung ..

7 minutes ago

S.Africa national carrier SAA exits business rescu ..

7 minutes ago

Top seed Zverev crashes out in Munich to world 107 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.