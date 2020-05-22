Argentina extends debt deadline again for 10 days

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Argentina on Thursday prolonged talks with international creditors on restructuring debt of more than $65 billion, extending the discussions for a second time until June 2, the economy ministry said.

The relatively brief 10-day extension of the deadline suggests the government and its creditors are close to an agreement, although the new date is not necessarily final.

The negotiations were supposed to be completed by May 8 but had already been extended until Friday, when interest payments of $200 million are due.

If these bond payments are not cancelled, the country, which has been in recession for two years, would go into default -- the second this century and the ninth in the nation's history.

The last default of $100 billion in 2001 triggered a painful social and economic crisis.

Economy minister Martin Guzman has taken an aggressive stance on debt, partly driven by a need to free up resources to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the South American nation.

Guzman had already said this week that the negotiations would be extended beyond Friday.