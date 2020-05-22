UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Extends Debt Deadline Again For 10 Days

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Argentina extends debt deadline again for 10 days

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Argentina on Thursday prolonged talks with international creditors on restructuring debt of more than $65 billion, extending the discussions for a second time until June 2, the economy ministry said.

The relatively brief 10-day extension of the deadline suggests the government and its creditors are close to an agreement, although the new date is not necessarily final.

The negotiations were supposed to be completed by May 8 but had already been extended until Friday, when interest payments of $200 million are due.

If these bond payments are not cancelled, the country, which has been in recession for two years, would go into default -- the second this century and the ninth in the nation's history.

The last default of $100 billion in 2001 triggered a painful social and economic crisis.

Economy minister Martin Guzman has taken an aggressive stance on debt, partly driven by a need to free up resources to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the South American nation.

Guzman had already said this week that the negotiations would be extended beyond Friday.

Related Topics

Century Argentina May June Government Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tareen says Shahzad Akbar was misreporting the fac ..

24 minutes ago

Hong Kong to adopt security law 'as soon as possib ..

1 minute ago

China moves to tighten grip on Hong Kong

1 minute ago

Burundi opposition leader rejects 'fantasy' early ..

1 minute ago

Shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh reopens for devo ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan Reports 1, 067 deaths with 50, 694 cases ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.