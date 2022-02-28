UrduPoint.com

Argentina: Five Couples Escape Ukraine With Surrogate Babies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Argentina: Five couples escape Ukraine with surrogate babies

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Five Argentine couples who were in Ukraine to fetch babies born from surrogate mothers have escaped with their newborns, the foreign ministry in Buenos Aires said Sunday.

But dozens of others will not be able to leave, amid the chaos caused by the Russian invasion, according to one report.

The five couples with their newborns were brought to the Argentine ambassador's home in Kyiv for protection before being taken to Poland, and will return to Argentina shortly, the ministry said.

The couples had arrived in Kyiv in recent weeks after the birth of their babies in Ukraine, one of the rare countries where surrogacy for payment is legal.

Ukraine allows paid surrogacy for married heterosexual couples with medical reproductive problems, according to the AGAR association for assisted reproduction.

The Argentine embassy, one of four Latin American diplomatic missions in Kyiv, is working on a joint evacuation plan for citizens from the region caught up in the war with Russia.

In a video, one Kyiv clinic says dozens of surrogate babies cannot now be collected by their parents due to the Russian operation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Married Buenos Aires Argentina Poland Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

11 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

20 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

20 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>