UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Gov't Approves Partial Resumption Of Beef Exports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Argentina gov't approves partial resumption of beef exports

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Argentine government on Tuesday said it was allowing beef exports to partially resume, 30 days after suspending shipments abroad to guarantee the supply and optimum prices of the culinary staple for the domestic market.

After meeting with President Alberto Fernandez and representatives of the domestic meat sector, Minister of Productive Development Matias Kulfas announced exports would resume following the 30-day ban, but be capped at a maximum of 50 percent of the volume exported in 2020.

"This decree establishes that exports are rehabilitated to complete 50 percent of the average of last year's exports. The goal is to rehabilitate them but gradually, taking care of the domestic price, seeking to put a limit to the excessive rise in domestic meat prices," Kulfas said at a press conference at the government headquarters.

Meat price rises have contributed to high Argentine inflation, which reached 17.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to the INDEC statistics institute.

However, the government suspension of beef exports in mid-May sparked protests from Argentine cattle farmers.

After launching a two-week halt on domestic beef sales, the farmers intensified dialogues with the government.

Kulfas said that it was agreed to maintain the restrictions on exports of seven specific cuts of beef until the end of the year after "constructive dialogue" with the representatives.

Kulfas also announced the launch of the "Livestock Plan," which aims to increase meat production to five million tons a year, allocating three million for domestic consumption and two million for export.

Luis Basterra, minister of agriculture, livestock and fisheries, said the government has taken these steps because it doesn't want "the great opportunity that the export market signifies to run counter to the population's access to products.""The way to do that is through dialogue, so there really is an opportunity for all sectors to enter into a win-win situation," he said.

Argentina is the world's fifth largest producer and fourth largest exporter of beef, and also one of the largest consumers.

Related Topics

World Exports Agriculture Price 2020 Market All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 1,922 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces countdown for Expo 2 ..

32 minutes ago

PCB Vaccination Drive turns its focus to employees

34 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

39 minutes ago

US Trying to Get India Involved in Military Allian ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.